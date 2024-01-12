‘Beefs Doesn’t Grow Entertainment Industry’

Bnoskka

Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, popularly known as Bnoskka, a creative arts business and intellectual property consultant, has stated that rivalry amongst musicians does not advance the entertainment sector.

While some music fans and musicians have welcomed rivalries as a means of maintaining a positive atmosphere in the music business, others, like Bnoskka, have a different opinion.

He believes musicians “beefing” each other has caused a lot more damage than good and contributed to the decline of the music industry.

He pointed out that an unhealthy music environment would not bring progress if artistes target each other instead of selling to the outside world.

Speaking on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall programme, Bnoskka,who is also a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, disclosed that the 2023 entertainment industry’s feuds were not healthy since the parties involved frequently used derogatory language.

He used the opportunity to examine a few of the 2023 events that had an effect on Ghana’s entertainment sector.

Starting with ‘December in Ghana’, when Efua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon Guinness World Record capped the year, Bnoskka spoke about his desire to create a new record in the Guinness Book by hosting a three-hour seminar for 500,000 kids.

He disclosed that the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) or the Accra Sports Stadium would host the ‘lecture-thon’.

According to Bnosska, maintaining the Guinness World Records,which was established in the early 1950s,in Ghana required spending money and adhering to the correct protocols for the marathon.

In his discussion on maintaining the Guinness World Records in Ghana, Bnoskka discussed the costs associated with completing the application.

He, however, commended Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and their management teams on a successful run of December shows.

He alsoappealed to the government to focus on the country’s cultural heritage and tourism hubs by providing funds to encourage the creative arts and entertainment industries.