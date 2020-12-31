Bekwai Court Jails TV Thief 10Years

A circuit court in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Isaac Owusu to 10 years in prison term after he and his conspirator broke into a room and made away with some valuable items, including a television set, double door refrigerator and Ghetto blaster.

The incident occurred on October 8, 2020 at about 1:30 am at Bogyaa Brease near Abodom in the Bekwai Municipality.

Isaac Owusu, a driver, pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to steal, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage to property and stealing when he appeared before the court presided over by Mark Diboro.

Police prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori said Isaac Owusu agreed together with a common purpose with one Papa Yaw, a driver’s mate who is currently at large to steal after unlawfully entered the room of a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Agyei.

He told the court that Isaac, who had been granted a free accommodation on humanitarian grounds in the house of the couple, stole four pieces of male cover cloth, car tape, computer set, double door refrigerator, 32-inch flat screen TV, ghetto blaster and a set of gold jewelries all valued GH¢25,000.

The prosecutor narrated that the complainant, who is a caretaker of the couple’s house, had been appealed to by the aunty of the convict to offer Isaac Owusu a place to lay his head since her master domiciles in the United Kingdom, which she obliged.

The convict then took advantage of his presence there to monitor and plan his thievery and put the plan into action, whilst the caretaker was away.

Chief Inspector Ofori said Isaac Owusu vanished into thin air immediately after committing the act and put all his cellphones off.

A neighbour, who saw Owusu packing the items into a taxi on the dawn of October 8, 2020, corroborated the account of the complainant.

On Sunday, October 10, 2020 at about 9 pm, the convict was spotted in the community again, and with assistance of members of the community Isaac was apprehended and handed over to the Abodom police.

By Ernest Kofi Adu