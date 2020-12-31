Education Minister Hands Over 120 Buses To SHSs

The Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has handed over 120 buses to Senior High Schools across the country.

The buses were handed over at a ceremony held today at the Accra High School.

Making the presentation, Dr Prempeh stated that he was honoured to, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, hand over these buses in fulfillment of government’s commitment to ensure that the education sector was adequately resourced to deliver improved learning outcomes in this country.

He said that in the course of the year, vehicles and motorbikes had been distributed to Regional Directors of Education, Circuit Supervisors and various senior high schools, in a bid to support education delivery.

The Minister urged the various School Heads who had been given the responsibility for these vehicles to ensure that they were taken good care of so that they could serve the purpose for which they were imported.

Dr. Prempeh reiterated that Government would continue to invest in the frontline managers of the country’s educational institutions because they were central to the education reforms that the Ministry sought to pursue.