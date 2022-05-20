Ben Ephson Predicts Wontumi Defeat

Ben Ephson

The Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson has predicted defeat for the incumbent Ashanti regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako Aka Chairman Wontumi in the upcoming elections of the governing party to pick regional executives.

According to him, a lot of things have not gone well within the NPP in the Ashanti Region under Chairman Wontumi, developments he said threaten his reelection bid.

The Pollister explained that the NPP being thrown out of a rented facility in the region subjected the party to public ridicule, especially among members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I think Wontumi will lose. After the first term, things were not going well within the party. We are doing some work there because I am writing a book, my 7th book on elections, part of it is towards the NPP’s flgabearership”.

“The party is thrown out of rented premises was the last straw, they felt very embarrassed. The NDC in the Ashanti region has been teasing them that Wontumi says he has so many thousands of cedis and you have not been able to even build. I will be very surprised if Wontumi wins” he expressed.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chairman Wontumi has expressed optimism about being retained by delegates of the party.

After his vetting in Kumasi on Thursday, May 19, 2022, he touted his achievements as regional chair for the party saying, he managed to improve the performance of the NPP in the Region.

He assured the party of effective campaign machinery to be deployed ahead of the 2024 general polls to ensure the NPP is retained.

“Since 1992 to 2016 the elections have been different for every 8 years, elections change so 2016 it was about 2.2million people who voted in Ashanti region”.

“We have increased the votes in the Ashanti region since I became the chairman by God’s grace. We have another strategy to break the 8.”

Chairman Wontumi however, appealed to the delegates to retain him in office because he has delivered in the past two elections for the NPP.

– BY Daniel Bampoe