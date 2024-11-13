Ben Yedder Sentenced For Sexual Assault

Ben Yedder

French football star, Wissam Ben Yedder, received a suspended sentence of two years in prison yesterday after his trial last month in France for sexually assaulting a woman, one of his lawyers told The Associated Press.

The prosecutor requested a jail sentence of two years, six months, including 18 months suspended.

Lawyer Marie Roumiantseva said Ben Yedder, who was accused of sexual assault while intoxicated, was ordered to pay compensation of €5,000 ($5,300) to the victim. The court in the southern city of Nice also imposed on Ben Yedder a duty to follow treatment.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Frank Michel, said during the trial that the victim was in a state of shock and asked for €25,000 in damages.

Ben Yedder was charged after a woman filed a lawsuit against him in September. He can appeal the ruling.

The 34-year-old player, a prolific striker who has also played for the national team, was briefly detained then released after the incident in his car on the French Riviera. He was arrested at his home later that night after he first refused to stop his car.

The court also ordered the suspension of Ben Yedder’s driving licence for six months.