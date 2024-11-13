Open Letter To Nana Akufo-Addo

I am a teacher by profession at Obeliakwa M/A Basic School in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

I hail from the Anloga District in the Volta Region. I wish to use this medium to assure the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the ground is good and that the NPP is poised to “break the eight” on December 7, 2024.

I commend the bold decision taken to reposition the country’s education sector through the introduction of the new curriculum, known as the Ghana Standard-Based Curriculum, for all public schools, particularly in the first and second cycle institutions.

At the school level, learners are graded not only on scores but are also taught to become critical thinkers, creative, and problem-solvers through the concepts and skills they acquire, fostering innovation.

Under the Fourth Republic, when it comes to sound educational policies and initiatives, I consider your leadership exemplary. Through the free SHS concept, you have supported many from underprivileged backgrounds, transforming lives and providing opportunities for further studies at public universities. You have also empowered the youth with skills and self-employment through Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes across the sixteen regions of Ghana.

In the area of information technology, you have ensured the establishment of computer labs and promoted effective teaching and learning by supplying textbooks to first-cycle schools, laptops for teachers, and tablets for students in public SHS across the country.

In spite of a few challenges, every aspect of the programme is progressing steadily.

The first batch of free SHS graduates achieved remarkable results in the 2020 WASSCE, with 68% of the student population passing all subjects, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This stands as one of the best results Ghana has achieved under the Fourth Republic and is recognised across West Africa. This achievement will forever be remembered as a testament to your government’s legacy, even when you leave office.

I am pleased and conclude by saying, Ayekoo.

Mr. Aaron Ceasar Fiawoo

Contact: 0244632754

Ghana Education Service

PMB 2

Ga South Municipality

Ngleshie Amanfro, Accra