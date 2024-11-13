‘Stars Can Beat Angola In Luanda’

Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, is not ruling out Black Stars’ chances of beating Angola in Luanda.

The senior national team will be hosted by the Palancas Negras in the Matchday five games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Friday, November 15 at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Ahead of the game, Asante Twum, speaking in an interview said despite the poor start of the qualifiers, the Black Stars can cause an upset in Luanda just like how the team lost to Angola in their opener at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“The Black Stars can also go to Angola and beat them just like how they came here to beat us,” he told Asempa FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

“It is possible, but at the end of the day, we also know it is not entirely in our hands, but we will continue to fight until the final game,” he added.

After the game against Angola, the Black Stars will return home to wrap up their qualifiers against Niger three days later at the Accra Stadium.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday and held their first training with eight players. The team will wrap up their training sessions before jetting off to Luanda today.

Black Stars, who sit third in Group F with two points after four games, must win their games and hope Sudan lose their final games against Niger and Angola.