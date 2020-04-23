Benedicta Gafah Not Bothered By Ken Agyapong’s Allegations

Benedicta Gafah

Actress Benedicta Gafah appears not to be bothered about accusations leveled against her by Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

The MP and businessman had accused her of having an amorous relationship with Bishop Obinim.

The MP accused about 13 women in all of sleeping with Bishop Obinim.

His latest waves of attacks on Obinim were provoked by the man of God’s wife, Florence, who described him (Kennedy) as a liar and an adulterous man who has fathered a lot of children outside his marriage.

During a talk show on “The Seat” on his Net 2 TV station, Mr Agyapong dropped names and photos of ladies Bishop Obinim has been sleeping with outside his marriage, to prove that Florence Obinim’s husband does the most when it comes to womanizing.

However, Benedicta seemed unperturbed by the accusation.

Shortly after Kennedy’s list went viral on social media, Benedicta took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in the kitchen, jamming to Nigerian star Burna Boy’s hit single “Ye”.

She sang to some of the lyrics of the song which suggests that her focus is on creating wealth and living the best life.