Bentley Updates Luxury PHEV SUV

Bentley PHEV SUV

The updated Bentayga Hybrid is predicted to be the strongest-selling variant of Bentley’s luxury SUV, arriving as the first of two plug-in models from Crewe in 2021.

The facelifted Hybrid arrives just a year after the original version was launched, following a raft of styling, interior and technology updates for the wider Bentayga range in summer 2020.

It will help pave the way for Bentley to achieve its goal of offering exclusively plug-in hybrid and battery-electric cars by 2026, and it will be joined later this year by a PHEV version of the Flying Spur saloon.

Like the standard Bentayga, the Bentayga Hybrid adopts a new-look front end with a larger grille, LED matrix headlights and wider wings, while elliptical brake lights inspired by the brand’s Continental GT coupé and a repositioned number-plate distinguish the rear end from that of its predecessor.

Updates to the cabin are centred on the infotainment system, which forgoes the outgoing model’s button-heavy arrangement for a predominantly touch-sensitive set-up with a 10.9 inch high-resolution central display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto equipped as standard.

USB-C ports and wireless phone chargers are also now standard-fit, while the My Bentley connectivity services function via an inbuilt SIM card so can be used without a phone connected.

The new Bentayga Hybrid takes its power from the same petrol-electric powertrain as its predecessor, mating a 443bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6 with a 126bhp electric motor for combined outputs of 443bhp and 516lb ft.

The 17.6kWh lithium battery pack is carried over, giving a claimed NEDC electric-only range of 31 miles, although this will likely be closer to 24 miles on the WLTP cycle.

Bentley claims more than 90% of current Bentayga Hybrid owners use their car “on a daily basis or several times a week” and around half consistently drive less than 30 miles at a time. Based on these statistics, the majority of journeys, Bentley said, “can be achieved completely in electric-only.”

– autocar.co.uk