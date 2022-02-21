Berekum NPP Office Ransacked Over Polling Station Forms

Reports reaching DGN Online indicates that some irate youth of the New Patriotic Party on Monday afternoon stormed the Berekum East Constituency office in the Bono Region and allegedly ransacked the place over failure to access polling station forms.

According to the irate youth who were there to acquire some of the polling station forms but since they were denied the forms, took the law into their hands to destroy the glass door and windows of the party office.

Some items were destroyed including the air conditioners at the office making it difficult for anybody to enter the office.

General Secretary of the party, Jonhn Boadu when he had the information together with the Bono Regional party Executive met with the Berekum East party leadership to handle the situation to find an amicable solution in Sunyani.

The party’s leadership in Berekum East is yet to brief the media on the situation.

– BY Daniel Bampoe