Bunso University Takes Off In April

President Akufo-Addo in April this year, will undertake a groundbreaking ceremony to commence the Second Phase of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Bunso in the Eastern Region.

The Project for two additional Schools, Environment and Computer Sciences at an estimated cost of $120m will reinforces the Government position of a stand-alone university at Bunso.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum announced this after signing the contract for the $90m University Project at Bunso with an emphasis on Agriculture and Engineering with the Chief Representative of the Korea Eximbank, Accra Office, Lee Hyonjong, in his office.

Dr Yaw Adutwum explained that the Bank had approved a 2nd phase of the Project for two additional Schools namely the built environment and Computer Sciences at an estimated cost of $120m.

According to him, the Korean Exim Bank has also embraced Government’s policy for the advancement of STEM education at the high school level.

The feasibility study for additional schools was to commence shortly”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo three years ago inaugurated the first phase of infrastructural development at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Somanya in the Eastern Region, paving the way for the admission of the first batch of undergraduate students in the next academic year.

The President also cut the sod for the commencement of the second phase of the project.

The first phase, which cost 45,575.000 Euros,

includes 13 lecture halls with a total seating capacity of 1,545, a video conference room, computer research rooms, offices for lectures, a multi-purpose hall block for the school of Natural and Environmental Sciences with a seating capacity of 252 and dining hall to seat 100 people.

Others are a laboratory building for the School of Agriculture and Agro Entrepreneurship Development, administration block, 80-bed hostel, an infirmary and residences of the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar.

The first phase of the project, undertaken by Messrs Contracta Costruroni, an Italian construction company, was completed within the stipulated time of 24 months.

On December 27, 2016, then-President John Dramani Mahama cut the sod for work to commence on the university, which he said was a promise during the 2012 electioneering.

However, the project was delayed until about two years ago when all the bottlenecks were removed for work to start.

BY Daniel Bampoe