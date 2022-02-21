I Have Been Pretending About My Mental Health -Jackline Mensah

TikTok star, Jackline Mensah says she has been battling with mental issues but she has been keeping it to herself.

According to her, she has been pretending all is well with her but indeed everything is not ok.

In an Instagram post via her story, she thanked all who have been supporting her in her predicament.

“I have been battling with mental health for a while now and it’s funny how I keep pretending to y’all I am ok. But I want to say thank you to people who keep checking up and keep supporting my craft.

God bless y’all I love you. Peace out,” she wrote.

Jackline rose to fame after posting videos of herself mimicking Ghanaian celebrities including the controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale.

Her near perfection in mimicking the stars has drawn her a huge following on Tik-Tok and Instagram.

She subsequently became the first Ghanaian to reach 1 million followers with a verified profile.

She has since gone on to be a brand influencer, leading promotions for major brands. Gradually, she has endeared herself to the mainstream film industry and has recently featured in a Yvonne Nelson movie titled ‘The Men We Love’.

But Jackline says all is not well with her mental health.