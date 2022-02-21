Regina Daniels’ Husband Ned Nwoko Denies Marrying New Wife

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has denied marrying another wife. The billionaire businessman and politician made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

“This is fake news and YOU shouldn’t help to propagate it. If I want to marry, it will not be done in secrecy. There is a particular group of little-minded faceless individuals who believe they can gain followership in social media by using my name to create sensational news every week,” he wrote.

“I will keep being law-abiding and reporting the miscreants to the police for appropriate actions.

When such misguided individuals are arrested, don’t accuse me of using the law against them.”

Nwoko’s post came days after a popular blogger had alleged that he had taken a new wife according to Pulse Nigeria reports.

According to the blogger, the new wife accompanied the politician to a recent political rally that was recently held in Asaba, Delta State. But he says it’s not true.

Nwoko and Daniels tied the knot back in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.