Bernardo Silva To Leave Manchester City At End Of Season

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires, bringing an end to one of the most successful spells in the club’s modern history.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been a central figure since joining from Monaco in 2017, making 451 appearances while scoring 76 goals and providing 77 assists. During his time at the club, Silva has collected 15 major trophies, including last month’s Carabao Cup triumph.

His achievements include playing a key role in City’s historic Treble-winning campaign in 2022–23, the record-breaking 100-point Premier League season in 2017–18, a domestic quadruple in 2018–19, and four consecutive league titles between 2021 and 2024.

In a farewell message shared on Instagram, Silva reflected on the club’s success, describing it as a legacy he will always cherish. “What we won and achieved together is something I will carry with me forever,” he said.

Silva also leaves his mark in the club’s history books, ranking among the top 10 all-time appearances and sitting joint-eighth alongside Mike Summerbee. He won six Premier League titles in eight seasons and was appointed captain following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne last year.

His departure signals the end of a remarkable chapter for both player and club.