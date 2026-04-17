FIFA Boosts Black Queens With Elite Preparation Programme

FIFA has enrolled the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in its Women’s National Team Preparation Programme to enhance the performance of the Black Queens.

The initiative, secured through the GFA’s Women’s Football Development Desk, focuses on improving the physical conditioning and overall readiness of Ghana’s senior women’s national team using science-based methods.

Leading the programme locally is Enoch Jordan Daitey, the team’s Physical Preparation Lead. He is being mentored by performance expert, Julian Haigh, who provides guidance on planning, training methods, and aligning preparation with modern football demands.

The programme is built on three key goals: preparing the Black Queens for major international competitions, delivering tailored performance strategies, and establishing best practices for long-term player development.

Running from October 2025 to November 2026, it follows an “Educate, Prepare, Complete” structure. Activities include e-learning modules, interactive workshops, and an onsite training session in Frankfurt scheduled for June–July 2026.

The first phase has already been completed, with the second phase currently underway and expected to deepen practical application.

Beyond training, the programme also provides modern equipment, recovery tools, and injury prevention support—key elements in maintaining peak performance.

The initiative represents a major step forward as Ghana strengthens its women’s football and prepares the Black Queens for top-level competition.