BoG Governor To Tee Off 3i Africa Golf Tournament

Dr. Johnson Asiama

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, is set to perform the ceremonial tee off at the 3i Africa Invitational Golf Tournament, marking the official opening of activities leading to this year’s 3i Africa Summit in Accra.

The tournament, scheduled for May 5, 2026, will take place at the Achimota Golf Club and is expected to draw more than 120 amateur golfers from across Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Organisers say the event is designed not only as a sporting competition but also as a strategic networking platform, bringing together leading figures from the financial, technology and investment sectors ahead of the main summit.

The invitational is positioned as a meeting point for policymakers, corporate executives, innovators and investors, providing an informal setting for discussions that could shape partnerships and influence Africa’s economic transformation agenda.

Dr. Asiama will be joined at the tee off ceremony by senior officials of the Central Bank, executives of the summit, leadership of the Achimota Golf Club and representatives of the Ghana Golfers Association.

The tournament will feature an 18-hole competition across multiple categories, with participants competing for top honours and prizes. Organisers say the event will also reignite inter-club rivalries while offering international participants an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Beyond the competition, the event is expected to facilitate high-level engagement among participants, with organisers emphasising its role in fostering collaboration and deal-making in a more relaxed environment outside formal conference settings.

The tournament is being organised by Head of State Golf Tournament Inc., with support from the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, the Global Finance & Technology Network and the 3i Africa Summit.

The main 3i Africa Summit will follow from May 6 to 8 at the Destiny Arena, where discussions will centre on innovation, impact and investment within Africa’s digital financial ecosystem. Organisers say the combination of sport and business engagement reflects a broader effort to create platforms that encourage collaboration and drive sustainable economic growth across the continent.