I Choose Lasmid Over John Legend, Trey Songz – Sheldon

Lasmid and Kwadwo Sheldon

YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has said that he will choose Ghanaian fast-rising Afrobeat act Lasmid over American singers John Legend and Trey Songz.

According to him, Lasmid has proven to be a great act who needs global leverage to become an international superstar.

During his Kwadwo Sheldon Studio breakdown session on the ‘Darkest Style’ song by D-Global featuring Lasmid, he emphatically indicated that the artiste is talented and needs support to be recognised as a global act.

“Let me say Lasmid is a singer, I choose him over John Legend, Trey Songz, and Usher. This guy can sing. Lasmid lyrics Shakespeare cannot even write it,” he said.

Kwadwo Sheldon has provided significant media coverage and support for Lasmid, notably highlighting his hit songs like ‘Friday Night’ and ‘Puul’. Kwadwo Sheldon has featured Lasmid on his platform for interviews, studio performances, and song breakdowns, acknowledging his talent.

Sheldon also expressed strong support for Lasmid’s career, wishing him continued success in the music industry.

Lasmid (Ladsmid Nathaniel Owusu) is a Ghanaian Afro-fusion artiste and rapper from Takoradi who rose to fame after winning MTN Hitmaker Season 8. His career launched professionally after signing with Highly Spiritual Music, leading to massive hits like ‘Friday Night’ and ‘Sika’.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke