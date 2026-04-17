Police Foil Custody Hacksaw Blade Smuggling Bid

The suspect holding one of the exhibits. INSET: The hacksaw-bearing bread

The Kasoa Central District Police have arrested a certain Mohammed Hamidu for attempting to smuggle to a suspect being held in custody a hacksaw blade hidden in a loaf of bread.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. at the Kasoa CBD Police Station when suspect Mohammed Hamidu, 42, a herbalist arrived at the station with a loaf of bread and six (6) carbonated drinks which he intended to hand over to a remand prisoner, Cephas Bubune Sisiawovor, who is in custody for robbery. A search of the items by police officers on duty at the time revealed two new hacksaw blades concealed inside the bread.

When suspect Mohammed Hamidu was questioned about the discovery, he is said to have confirmed to the police that he was sent by remand prisoner Cephas Bubune Sisiawovor to collect the items from a certain Emmanuel in front of the Lucky Herbal Clinic in Kasoa. Suspect Mohammed Hamidu is in custody as efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest suspect Emmanuel for further action.

The loaf of bread, in which the two hacksaw blades were concealed, and the six carbonated drinks are being retained for evidential purposes, according to a police report sighted by DAILY GUIDE.