New UDS VC Announced

Prof. Muniru Alhassan

The Governing Council of the University of Development Studies (UDS) has appointed Prof. Muniru Alhassan as Vice Chancellor (VC).

Heavily armed security personnel were on guard yesterday during the deliberations which ended on the choice of Prof. Muniru, who until the announcement was the Principal of the Nyankpala campus of the tertiary institution in Tamale.

On Monday, a similar meeting to make a choice was disrupted by unidentified armed men.

Two men carrying pistols entered the location and asked the council not to proceed to take a decision on who becomes the next Vice Chancellor, bringing the meeting to an end.

“They walked to the Chairman, who later placed a call to someone we don’t know, and the meeting was brought to an abrupt end. My question is, how they knew where the meeting was being conducted, and where was the security? I believe it was planned,” DAILY GUIDE learnt from a source.

With one of the shortlisted persons now announced, the hullabaloo has come to an end.