Bishop Appiah Installed Second Jasikan Diocese Bishop

The Catholic Church in Ghana has welcomed a new phase of leadership in the Oti Region with the ordination and installation of Most. Rev. Simon Kofi Appiah as the second Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jasikan.

He succeeds Most. Rev. Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante, the first Bishop of the diocese, who stepped down after attaining the canonical retirement age of 75. Bishop Mante served the diocese for 31 years following its establishment in 1994, when it was carved out of the former Roman Catholic Diocese of Keta–Ho.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Jasikan covers the administrative districts of Jasikan, Kadjebi, Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North, Krachi East, Krachi West, Krachi Nchumuru, and Biakoye. It is bounded by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Yendi to the north, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ho to the south, Togo to the east, and the Volta Lake to the west.

The ordination ceremony, which drew a large congregation from across Ghana and beyond, marked a significant milestone for the growing diocese. Before his appointment, Bishop Appiah served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Religion and Human Values at the University of Cape Coast.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Most. Rev. Julien Kaboré, served as Principal Consecrator, assisted by Bishop Gabriel Ababio Akwasi Mante and Bishop Dennis Kofi Agbeyadzi, Bishop of Berberati in the Central African Republic.

Archbishop Kaboré, in his address, urged the new bishop to shepherd his flock with dedication and strong spiritual leadership. He called on Bishop Appiah to draw strength from the teachings of Jesus Christ and appealed to priests and the faithful to offer their full support.

Representing President John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Special Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, commended the Catholic Church for its longstanding partnership with the state, particularly in education, healthcare, and social development.

He described Bishop Appiah’s appointment as a recognition of his dedication and service, noting that the role of a bishop extends beyond spiritual leadership to broader societal influence. He emphasised the church’s role in shaping moral values among the youth and promoting responsible citizenship.

Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah also praised Ghana’s record of religious harmony, describing the country as a model of peaceful coexistence among Christians, Muslims, and adherents of other faiths. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with religious institutions in pursuit of national development.

Delivering the homily, the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most. Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, assured the new bishop of the church’s full support. He encouraged Bishop Appiah to remain steadfast in his calling, expressing confidence that divine guidance would sustain him in his ministry.

Bishop Simon Kofi Appiah, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to all for their support during the ordination. He also paid tribute to his predecessor, Bishop Gabriel Mante, for laying a strong foundation for the diocese, pledging to build upon the progress achieved over the past three decades.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Jasikan