German Ambassador Tours Northern Ghana, Reaffirming Commitment To Peace, Security & Sustainable Devt

Ambassador Frederik Landshoeft during his visit to the refugee camp in Zini

German Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshoeft has embarked on a four-day tour of parts of the northern regions, from Tamale to Bolgatanga and Paga, through Gwollu, Zini, Lambussie and Lawra districts in Upper West, and into the Savannah Region.

His tour took him to places such as border posts, military workshops, farming communities, health facilities, and conflict-affected villages, “to listen, to see, and to learn.”

“The North of Ghana is vulnerable. But it is moving forward. And Germany stands firmly at Ghana’s side, because this matters, for Ghana, for the region, and most importantly, for the people of the North,” said Ambassador Landshoeft.

The visit was not ceremonial as it formed part of a deliberate effort to ground Germany’s partnership with Ghana through examining the realities on the ground, assessing what is working, and reaffirming commitment where it is needed most.

Border and Defense Cooperation Germany has been a long-standing partner of Ghana’s security agencies in the North. The Ambassador inspected the Ghana Immigration Service vehicle workshop in Tamale and the Paga border post, where Germany has equipped officers with protective gear and a furnished armed camp.

Through the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG), a vehicle maintenance workshop is under construction in Tamale, due for completion in 2026, serving as the headquarters maintenance hub for the Northern Command, with additional facilities planned for Bolgatanga and Wa.

In Wa, Ambassador Landshoeft visited the GAFTAG-commissioned Dog Kennel Facility, with three additional facilities underway in Ho, Takoradi, and Bui.

“A secure nation is never the result of chance. Germany and Ghana have built this through years of sustained commitment, consistent effort, and shared values,” said Ambassador Landshoeft.

Community Stabilisation and Development Cooperation

In Lambussie-Karni and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts of the Upper West Region, the Ambassador presided over handover ceremonies under the Coastal State Stability Mechanism (CSSM), supported by Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Handovers included 2 police vehicles, 10 motorbikes, medical equipment, and 680 dual desks for schools in each district.

Germany and Ghana are long-standing partners in the field of technical and financial cooperation. Since 1957, Germany, co-financed by the EU, has financed hundreds of projects all over Ghana in various sectors. They are implemented by GIZ, KfW, and various NGOs.

In the North, the cooperation focuses on; Improving a more citizen-centred development planning process, introducing participatory Community Action Plans and working with districts planning divisions; Improving livelihoods, especially through support of farmers on climate adaptation and production efficiency; Investing in social infrastructure, such as schools, health facilities or warehouses, through the District Assembly’s Common Fund (DACF) and Strengthening community-based peace building and early warning.

Ambassador Frederik Landshoeft also visited some of the supported communities.

In Gbiniyiri, he witnessed a conflict-affected community choosing peace through a participatory Community Action Plan. In Zini, host communities and refugees are building a shared vision of coexistence.

The Ambassador met farmers navigating climate stress and limited economic opportunities in Oribili. He also visited the Holy Mother polyclinic serving women and children in one of the Savannah Region’s most underserved areas in Kulmasa.

“Investing in people is just as important as investing in borders. Strong borders, resilient communities, and inclusive development are deeply connected. That is the foundation of Germany’s partnership with Ghana,” said Ambassador Landshoeft.

Looking Ahead

Germany’s partnership with Ghana is long-standing, holistic and built on trust and shared values. Germany will continue to stand firmly by Ghana’s side, investing in security and sustainable development for the people of Ghana, the region and the future.

A Daily Guide Report