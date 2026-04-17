Ghana Football Pays Tribute To Late Dominic Frimpong

The Ghana football community is set to unite in mourning this weekend as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leads a nationwide tribute in honour of the late Dominic Frimpong, a player of Berekum Chelsea FC who was on loan from Aduana FC.

In a statement released ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, the GFA announced that all six clubs participating in scheduled matches will observe special ceremonial gestures to commemorate the departed footballer.

Players and team officials will wear black armbands during their games as a symbol of respect and solidarity.

Additionally, a minute of silence will be observed before the start of each match to honour Frimpong’s memory.

These tributes will take place during the MTN FA Cup semi-final clashes as well as the Women’s Premier League final, both scheduled for this weekend.

The GFA has called on clubs, players, officials, and supporters to fully cooperate and participate respectfully in the observances, emphasising the importance of unity during this period of grief.

As Ghana’s football fraternity comes together, the association expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their understanding and support in paying a fitting tribute to Dominic Frimpong.

By Wletsu Ransford