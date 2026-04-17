Daring Thief Steals Police Armoured Car

Suspect Ebenezer Frimpong, in handcuffs in front of the car

THE TIMELY intervention of a police patrol team at Nkawie in the Ashanti region, prevented a suspected thief from driving away a police armoured car.

Suspect, Ebenezer Frimpong, had allegedly jumped into the armoured car at the Nkawie Market and was driving away when the patrol team gave him a hot chase and apprehended him.

The shocking report has since been posted on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service but it did not state the exact day and time that the incident happened.

According to the report, the police man in charge of the armoured car had briefly stepped out to purchase medicine in a nearby shop, leaving the ignition keys and the engine of the vehicle on.

Ebenezer Frimpong, who perhaps was closely monitoring the driver, quickly jumped into the armoured car and sped off to the surprise of the driver and the people present.

A police petrol team was immediately alerted about the theft and they raced after the armoured care. The police finally apprehended the suspect and safely retrieved the vehicle.

According to the report, the suspect is still in police custody as they are interrogating him to determine what really influenced his decision to try and runway with the security vehicle.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi