Betty Mensah Chairs Black Queens B Committee

Betty Mensah

THE EXECUTIVE Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Betty Mensah as Chairperson of the Black Queens B Management Committee, strengthening leadership of Ghana’s home-based senior women’s national team.

Madam Mensah, currently Special Aide to the Minister of Sports and Recreation, is a former Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North and previously served as Second Deputy Coordinator of the National Youth Employment Programme.

She is widely respected for her work in public service and as an advocate for women in sports and leadership.

She will be supported by Mrs. Hilary Boaten as Vice Chairperson. Mrs. Boaten, who led the Women’s League Committee from 2019 to 2024, brings rich experience in women’s football administration.

Other members include Prosper A. Anenyah of Epiphany Warriors, George Wiredu of Sea Sharks, and Eben Oppong, all of whom add expertise to guide the team’s development.

The committee will oversee planning, welfare, and coordination of the Black Queens B as they prepare for upcoming international assignments.

The GFA expressed confidence that Madam Mensah’s appointment will provide strong leadership and renewed focus to help the team excel on the continental and global stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford