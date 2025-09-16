GMB25: Afedziwaa Eviction Saves Justifiable, Votes Needed

Afedziwaa

For the fourth consecutive time, Central Region’s representative, Afedziwaa, has been saved from eviction, sending shock waves to patrons of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) show.

This is the first time since the start of the competition in 2007 that a contestant has been up for eviction four consecutive times, causing agitation among loyal viewers of the show.

In the words of the Guest Judge, Legendary Actor Fred Amugi, “Afedziwaa is a fantastic performer,” an uncommon recommendation which is not usually used for contestants of the show, justifying her countless saves in the competition.

Since the beginning of the reality show, Afedziwaa has given audiences a run for their money with top notch performances, making her the favourite of many.

From her performance of Asebu Amenfi to Apatampa and recently Sansakroma games last Sunday night, Afedziwaa is among the top contenders of the season but has been up for eviction as a result of low votes contribution from her region.

Excerpt of the eviction video which captured the bottom three contestants, Tasalla from the Northern Region, Adwoa from the Eastern Region and Afedziwaa posted by Cruz_Himself under the caption, “Afedziwaa saved again??? Why are you doing this to other contestants who find themselves among the bottom four for the first time though,” has generated wild opinions among supporters.

Iamm_bliss replied under the post, “The oil and grace upon her is so mighty, and this is the testament that God is good and there’s nothing juju can do.”

Jessince wrote, “GMB looks beyond stage performances. The question you need to ask is: what’s the attitude of the ladies and how they carry themselves back stage?”

Christhony3 also added, “She deserved to be saved because she is very good but she doesn’t have votes.”

Anas Hair trendsetter added, “The girl is good than Busi and the others, so madam don’t even say that.”

Similar post by GMB Updates on TikTok under the caption, “We say goodbye to two incredible queens, Tasalla and Adwoa. Though their journey in the competition ends here, their impact will be remembered forever,” has generated many views justifying Afedziwaa’s stay in the competition.

Efyahjennife wrote, “Afedziwaa is very good, just that her people are not voting for her.”

Ismail wrote, “And she deserves to be in the final, she will go INSHA-ALLAH Afedziwaa is good ankasa than most of them who have more votes.”

Cyril also added, “Afedziwaa is that black cat that you can’t kill and will always escape death.”

Tricia wrote, “On their score sheets Afedziwaa is extremely excellent, it’s just a little vote, and when it comes to saving, they don’t consider votes, they compile all your performances from the beginning and strike at a percentage.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke