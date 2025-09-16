Ghana, Israel Stage Free Film Festival

Accra is set to come alive with cinema and culture as the Embassy of Israel in Ghana announces the Israeli Film Festival, scheduled for September 17-20, 2025 at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall.

The festival will feature a rich line-up of Israeli films alongside short films by Ghanaian film students, creating a unique cultural exchange. The move provides a platform for emerging local talent and ensures a fusion of creativity from Ghana and Israel.

Screenings will run free of charge and open to the public from September 17 to 20 at 6pm daily, offering audiences an unforgettable week of storytelling, entertainment and cross-cultural dialogue.

Organised under the theme of cultural exchange and collaboration, the festival seeks to go beyond entertainment to foster dialogue and mutual understanding.

“This festival seeks to re-ignite the wonderful tradition of cultural exchange by presenting Israeli culture, social diversity, and day-to-day life in Israel to the Ghanaian people,” Mrs. Nitza Gilad, the culture attaché at the Embassy said in a statement.

“In a world often divided by politics and conflict, the arts hold the power to build bridges, spark dialogue and highlight shared humanity, therefore, the festival is a symbol of deepening Ghana–Israel relations through the arts. The films reflect the current Israel – vibrant, opinionated and innovative,” she added.

The Israeli Film Festival promises to be a week of vibrant storytelling, cultural discovery, and shared experiences.

The Embassy invites the public to save the date, spread the word, and attend in large numbers.