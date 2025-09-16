MoMoFest Shutdown Achimota Mile 7 With A-list Acts

Kelvyn Boy performing at the festival

The MTN MoMoFest train stopped at Achimota Mile 7 community with selected A-list performing musicians ready to entertain attendees in commemoration of the Homowo festivities.

Many patrons defied the bad weather to gather at Mile 7 Astroturf park to enjoy performances by artistes like Medikal, DopeNation among others.

The much-awaited act on the night, Medikal, registered his inclusion as the most appreciated act in Ghana, performing songs like “Not Searching”, “Sowutuom”, “La Hustle”, “Odo”, and “Street Code”, to the hit of the moment, “Shoulder”, which features Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM.

The dynamic duo, DopeNation, delivered a high-octane performance that had patrons on their feet. Their Ghanapiano hits, including “DopeNation Zormizor (Asabone)”, “Gboza”, and “Nintendo” (featuring Shatta Wale), filled the air with catchy hooks and infectious rhythms.

The crowd fell in love with Kelvyn Boy again as he performed his hit songs on stage, making the crowd ask for more. He performed songs like “Break It”, “Down Flat”, “Billionaire”, “Vero”, among others.

Tulenkey did not disappoint with his performance. Known for his music blends of hip-hop, Afrobeats, and high-life influences, Tulenkey captivated listeners with his distinctive sound and engaging performances, showcased in songs like “Proud Fvck Boys”, “Your Girlfriend”, “Goodnight”, “Abrantie”, and “Berma”.

The two-day festival had a cashless market where local businesses, traders, and artisans at Achimota Mile 7 witnessed a surge in sales over the weekend.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke