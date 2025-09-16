GIS Probes Incident At Hamile Border Post

CGI/Mr. Samuel Amadu Basintale

The Comptroller-General (CGI) of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Mr. Samuel Amadu Basintale, has directed investigation into an incident which occurred at the Hamile border in the Upper West Region last weekend.

In a statement authored by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, ACI Michael Amoako-Atta, the GIS noted with concern an incident that occurred on the evening of Saturday, September 13, 2025, which resulted in disturbances involving some members of the local community.

“Management of the Service wishes to assure the general public, particularly the Hamile community, that the situation has since been brought under control, and calm has been restored with the support of the relevant security agencies,” the statement pointed out.

Appropriate measures will be taken following the outcome of the investigations, the GIS added.

The Service is therefore appealing to the public and the community to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as the matter is thoroughly investigated, updates from which would be disseminated.

Reports have it that the incident saw local persons from the immediate community setting fire to a car and other properties.