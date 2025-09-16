Man Arrested With Narcotic Drugs At Gbintiri

Suspect Nana Amadu with the narcotic drugs

Police in the North East Region have arrested Nana Amadu, 46, at Gbintiri near Nalerigu in the North East Region for being in possession of restricted and narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

Robert Anabiik Anmain, Deputy Superintendent of Police, North East Regional Public Affairs Unit, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said on September 12, 2025, through an intelligent-led operation, the police conducted a search in the suspect’s place of abode at Gbintiri near Nalerigu and retrieved “(1) seven compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, (2) five hundred and six (506) wrappers of substance believed to be Indian hemp, (3) three boxes of brown paper wrappers of Oris Cigarettes, (4) three boxes of Oris Cigarettes, (5) three packs of Vegra 50mg drug, (6) seventy-three pieces of cigarette lighters and (7) two bundles of rubber wrappers, from the suspect’s room.”

According to DSP Anmain, the suspect claimed ownership of the items during interrogation.

He disclosed that the suspect will be arraigned before court after investigation.

The police, however, cautioned the public, especially persons engaged in drug sale and use, to put a stop to the practice.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gbintiri