K’si Mayor Supports Alma Mater

Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi (R) making the donation

THE 4 GARRISON Education Unit in Kumasi, in the Ashanti regional capital, has taken delivery of 50 bags of cement.

The laudable gesture was made possible following the generosity of Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi aka ‘Zuba’, the Kumasi Mayor.

The donation is his contribution towards the construction of a two-storey classroom block to enhance teaching and learning.

The Kumasi Mayor, an alumnus of the school, in his succinct remarks after the presentation, stated that the 4 Garrison Education Unit has played a significant role in his life.

According to him, his academic successes and ability to rise to become the Mayor of Kumasi were made possible by the school.

“My success today is because I was taught well in this school. If my school is in need, I have no option but to help make it a success,” he disclosed.

“I’m a disciplined and courageous person now all because of the quality education and training that I gained while in this school,” he added.

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) also urged other people to support their alma mater to thrive.

According to Zuba, the timely donation of the cement would not be a nine-day wonder, promising to support the school again in future.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi