Police Arrest Man For Inciting Violence

David Kwadwo Prah Afful

David Kwadwo Prah Afful, popularly known on social media as Kwame Nkrumah II, believed to be in his 30s, is in police custody after allegedly making inciteful statements against public officials and government workers.

According to sources, Afful went into hiding near Kasoa Market after his video went viral, but was apprehended last Saturday around 2:20 p.m. by officers of the Ghana Police Service for inciting violence and breaching public peace.

The police, in a statement, confirmed his arrest on September 13, 2025, following sustained intelligence operations. They noted that the suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned before court.

“The Ghana Police Service, through a sustained intelligence operation, has today, September 13, 2025, arrested suspect David Kwadwo Prah Afful, who was seen in a viral video calling for violence against public officials and other government workers. The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that Mr. Afful recorded a video urging the public to launch violent attacks on public officials, including Ministers of State, police officers, the military, other security agencies, and journalists.

In the footage, he further incited the youth to embark on arson attacks, calling for state installations such as Jubilee House, Parliament, embassies, the Electoral Commission, markets, and all government-registered vehicles to be set ablaze.

He also used vulgar and abusive language, openly daring those in authority to confront him.

Investigations have since established that Afful produced and circulated the viral video in multiple formats and at different times.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke