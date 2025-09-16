Silent Suffering: The Struggles Of Persons With Disabilities In Conflict

Frank Gbenichere, physically challenged with his wife at the Sawla camp

Frank Gbenichere, a 38-year-old man with physical disability, along with his wife and three children, were caught in the chaos of the ongoing Gbiniyiri conflict in the Savannah Region.

The Gbiniyiri conflict occurred over a parcel of land between two factions and has resulted in the deaths of about 31 persons, 50,000 displaced with several others sustaining gunshot wounds and burning of houses and other properties during the clash.

According to the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, about 13,253 Ghanaians are currently seeking refuge in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire over the ongoing Gbinyiri conflict in the region.

During a visit by DAILY GUIDE to the Sawla camp where displaced persons of the Gbiniyiri conflict are housed, Frank shared the experience his family faced while in the Chenkyere community.

Despite his physical challenges, Frank is a resilient and hardworking individual. His disability affects his mobility, making daily tasks difficult, especially in a conflict area with psychological stress and the constant threat of violence.

“That fateful day when the conflict began, I was in the room with my wife and children when we heard people shouting and gunshots, with houses burning all around us. We had to flee into the bush, despite my disability,” Frank explained.

He described how he and his family spent over three days hiding in the bush without food until a police vehicle discovered and rescued them.

“As we were being taken to the Sawla camp for safety, I saw dead bodies lying around in our community,” he recalled.

Frank lost his farm and livestock due to the conflict, leaving him with nothing.

“As we speak, I have lost everything, my brother. I couldn’t harvest my crops, and I don’t know how I will care for my family when the conflict ends and if we return home,” he lamented.

At the Sawla camp, Frank faces additional challenges due to his special needs.

“Sometimes when food or supplies are distributed, people rush for them and because of my condition, I can’t move as quickly as others, so I often miss out on some of the items distributed. I sometimes ask my wife to help, but she also struggles due to the overwhelming numbers at the camp, and the supplies are often not enough for everyone.”

Frank urged the authorities in charge of the camp to provide extra care for persons with disabilities and implement special measures to address their needs.

He called on the government to urgently find lasting solutions to the Gbiniyiri conflict so that displaced individuals can return to their communities and rebuild their lives.

“We appeal to the government and any organisations to support us. We have lost everything and don’t know how to provide for our families. We need assistance to help us rebuild our lives,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Frank remains hopeful and is determined to advocate for himself and others in similar situations, raising awareness about the difficulties faced by persons with disabilities during conflicts.

Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations

In Ghana, persons with disabilities (PWDs) make up about eight percent of the total population, translating to about 2,098,138, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

Savannah Regional President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Takora Joshua Dramani, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE noted that the region has about 5,000 members and about 317 PWDs displaced due to the Gbiniyiri conflict comprising 217 females and 100 males.

He expressed concern over the struggles faced by PWDs at the Sawla camp.

“Due to their conditions, they are unable to access enough food provided at the camp. Even able-bodied individuals struggle to get food, let alone those with disabilities. There’s a need to provide special provisions for PWDs,” he stated.

Mr. Dramani urged government officials at the camp to pay special attention to PWDs, who are often neglected during conflicts.

“During such times, PWDs are overlooked, and some may suffer severe trauma or even die due to neglect. They require special attention.”

He appealed to the government, NGOs, institutions, philanthropists, and individuals to provide support in the form of food, clothing, and shelter.

“I urge the government and other organisations to assist us with essential supplies because we are in desperate need at this critical moment,” he said.

The Savannah Regional President encouraged his members to remain strong while the federation works to solicit support from various organizations.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goal 10 calls for the reduction of inequality within and among countries by empowering and promoting the social, economic, and political inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities.

Additionally, Sustainable Development Goal 16 seeks to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, providing access to justice for all and building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Human Rights Perspective

Responding to challenges faced by Persons with disabilities at the Sawla camp, Suhuyini N. Karmil, Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist, told DAILY GUIDE that the government has a responsibility under both national policies and international frameworks, such as the Persons With Disability Act, and UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), to ensure that humanitarian response systems are inclusive.

“The first step is to establish distribution systems that deliberately prioritise PWDs. This means creating accessible collection points, providing alternative delivery mechanisms for those unable to queue, and training humanitarian workers on disability-sensitive practices. Partnering with Disabled Persons’ Organisations (DPOs) would allow government to design systems that reflect the realities of PWDs while upholding the principle of equity,” he said.

He urged government to create space for the active participation of PWDs and their representative organisations in decision-making processes adding that their involvement ensures that interventions reflect real needs and that policies are not made in isolation from lived experiences.

“Structured platforms for dialogue with PWDs can strengthen accountability and create sustainable solutions. In addition, building the capacity of humanitarian workers and government actors on disability inclusion can foster long-term institutional change. These steps would not only improve conditions for PWDs at the Sawla camp but also strengthen Ghana’s broader commitment to inclusive social protection and humanitarian response. True inclusion is not charity, it is justice and a matter of rights,” he stated.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla