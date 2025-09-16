Black Queens To Face England In December International Friendly

A Black Queens lineup

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Queens will take on the Lionesses of England in a high-profile international friendly on December 2, 2025.

The agreement with the England Football Association will see Ghana’s women’s national team test themselves against one of the world’s top-ranked sides.

The fixture forms part of Ghana’s preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

After reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFCON, the Queens are keen to build on that achievement and cement their place among Africa’s elite.

Facing England, the reigning European champions, is expected to provide valuable experience and a stern challenge.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren said the match would offer a crucial opportunity to assess his squad’s progress.

He noted that playing against world-class opposition would not only expose the players to a higher level of competition but also highlight areas needing improvement ahead of future assignments.

BY Wletsu Ransford