Thomas Partey Relishes Return To Atletico Madrid

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey was delighted to return to the Atletico Madrid where he had played between 2012 and 2015.

Despite suffering a 2-0 defeat with his new team Villarreal, Partey said it felt good to return to the Metropolitano stadium to face the team joined from Leganes U19.

“I feel good. I’m happy to be playing, and I’m happy with the team, with the coaches and everything. I’m happy to be back here playing again in Wanda, and I think it’s been a long time, and I’m happy”.

The result gave Atletico Madrid their first victory of the La Liga season, a result that moved them to ninth on the league table.

Pablo Barrios scored early in the 9th minute, capitalizing on a Villarreal defensive error, while Nico Gonzalez doubled the lead with a powerful header in the 52nd minute, marking his debut goal for the club.

Partey and his teammates now turn attention to the Champions Leage where they face Tottenham Hotspurs today.

