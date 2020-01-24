Betway Ghana Pays Out Early On Liverpool To Win EPL

Betway Ghana

With 16 game weeks still to go, Betway Ghana has made the decision to pay out all outright bets on Liverpool to win the 2019/20 Premier League.

At the beginning of the 2019/20 season, a number of loyal Liverpool fans backed their team to go all the way by betting on the Reds to win the league. These bets are placed on the outcome of an entire season rather than on an individual game, and are usually placed before the season begins.

With a game in hand, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table, 16 points clear of closest rivals Manchester City and 19 points ahead of Leicester City. Klopp’s side have maintained an unbeaten home run since April 2017 and have secured 64 points from 22 games. The Reds have gone undefeated this season, only surrendering points on one occasion when they drew with rivals Manchester United in October 2019.

The Country Manager (Marketing) at Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, said, “The sports betting industry in Ghana is evolving and we are always devoted to offering our players a world-class betting experience. Several players who placed outright bets on Liverpool to win the 2019/20 Premier League have already received their winnings.”

As the second half of the Premier League season continues, there are a number of other outright markets that players can bet on, including which teams are most likely to finish in the top 4, the top goal scorer and the best promoted team.

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting and casino. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.