Our First Term Economic Record Is Unmatched In The 4th Republic – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

No government in its first term under the Fourth Republic can match the economic record of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has averred.

“For virtually every economic measure, from inflation, to interest rates, exchange rate depreciation, rate of increase of utility prices, social interventions, like free SHS, job creation, infrastructure etc.. the data shows clearly that no government has achieved as much as the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and I challenge anyone to provide any facts to dispute it” the Vice President declared on Thursday 23rd January, 2020.

Vice President Bawumia, who was addressing delegates at the ongoing consultative meeting of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs at Kyebi in the Eastern Region, said:

“I can tell you, in all humility, and without any fear of contradiction – because when you speak, you should speak with data, or on the basis of data. A lot of people speak, and they speak with propaganda; there is no data to back up what they are saying.

“But when you speak on matters like the economy, you should really speak with data, and I can tell you, without any fear of contradiction, that if you look at the management of the economy under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and compare it to the first term of any government since the Fourth Republic, that is since 1992, the first term, I can tell you in all humility that there is no government in the Fourth Republic that can match the record of achievement of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“There is no government, and I challenge anybody to bring any contrary data. Anybody can go and look at the data. The data speaks for itself. You can look at any of the data, and you will see, when you take them in totality, whether you are looking at the macro data, of inflation, exchange rates, interest rates as well as the real sector, social interventions, infrastructure, etc., there is no government in its first term that has been able to match the record of Akufo Addo”.

Vice President Bawumia reminded the audience, which included His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV, Chief of Tafo and representative of the Okyenhene, that no government since independence has paid as much attention to the development of the Zongo communities as the government of President Akufo-Addo.

“This government is committed to holistic, inclusive national development and reducing the suffering of our people. No one should be left behind, especially in the Zongos. This commitment is evidenced by the establishment of a Ministry for Zongo and Inner City Development, the first in Ghana’s history, a Zongo Development Fund and the numerous infrastructure projects going on across Zongo communities in Ghana.

“We are paying Arabic instructors, whose allowances were cancelled by the previous government. There are also several national programmes ongoing, including the Free Senior High School programme. I can assure you that the welfare of Zongos is dear to the heart of this government.”

Vice President Bawumia urged residents of the Zongo, particularly the youth, to resist attempts by politicians to use them for any violent undertaking, especially in this election year.

“In an election year, unscrupulous politicians are going to come to Zongo communities to recruit youth for violent purposes. You should educate the youth to ask politicians to bring their own children to lead any such acts of violence if indeed it is a worthy cause.

“I want to assure you that as a party that believes in the rule of law, we the NPP shall continue to use legitimate arbitration processes for resolving political disputes.”

By DGN Online