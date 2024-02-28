Beverage Awards Hosts Maiden Bartenders’ Masterclass

A group photo of the bartenders

The maiden edition of the bartenders masterclass has been organised by the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) bringing the nomination phase to a successful close.

The event brought together stakeholders and well-wishers as well as members of the bartending profession.

Under the guidance of Kojo Aidoo, a renowned mixologist and President of the Ghana Bartenders’ Guild, over 50 participants underwent rigorous training in various facets of the bartending profession.

From mastering the latest mixology techniques to honing their skills in ingredient selection, cocktail crafting, and presentation aesthetics, attendees delved deep into the art of mixology.

A highlight of the masterclass was the Bartender’s Challenge, where participants showcased their creativity by crafting original cocktails inspired by Ghanaian flavors and ingredients.

The competition was fierce, with each contestant delivering unique and inventive concoctions that impressed judges and spectators alike.

Chief Director of Global Media Alliance,Emma Wenani, commended the participants for making time to invest in their professions by enrolling for the masterclass. She emphasised the significance of their commitment to continuous learning and advancement in the field of mixology.

Taking turns, some participants shared their experiences. “Being part of this training session has really been an eye-opener for me. It’s been incredibly informative, providing valuable insights into flavor profiles, cocktail techniques, and the art of hospitality. I am grateful to the organisers for putting together such a wonderful event, and I look forward to participating in future editions,” Ophelia Dakura, a bartender with NsuomNam Seafood and Fish Restaurant expressed.

On his part, Moses Addo also shared, “It was a rewarding experience to see my creation being enjoyed by judges and fellow participants. Moreover, the Masterclass provided a great platform for networking and connecting with industry peers and experts. I had the chance to exchange ideas, learn from others, and forge new connections that I believe will benefit me in my career moving forward.”

A business desk report