Beverly Afaglo’s Weeps Over Burnt House At Tema

A house believed to be residence of Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has been razed down by wild fire Monday afternoon.

The incident which occurred at Tema Community 9, destroyed properties running into several thousands of cedis.

Confirming the incident on her social media page, Beverly Afaglo, wife of noted member of a music group Praye stated that “My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs …… Everything gone!.

She continued: “my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewelry, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 My kids’ room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

By Vincent Kubi