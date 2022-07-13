Bibiani-Anwhwiaso Bekwai MCE Accident: The Inside Story

The Eastern Regional Police Command is hunting for the driver of the trailer truck who reportedly caused the accident that led to the death of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anwhwiaso Bekwai in the Western North, Alfred Amoah and his driver, Samuel Gyasi.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the Tuesday July 12 evening accident occurred when the MCE was on board his official government vehicle, Nisaan Patrol 4×4 GC 2060-18 travelling from a meeting in Accra and heading towards his base in Bibiani.

Upon reaching a section of the road at Akim Fisher on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, a Man Diesel articulated truck with registration number AS 4229-X which was also traveling from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region direction veered off its lane and crashed head-on with the Nissan Patrol.

The accident led to the MCE and his driver being trapped in the vehicle as both unfortunately died on the spot.

The National Ambulance together with the help of the National Fire Service from Bunso and Kibi together with the police removed the two and sent them to Kibi Government Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Few minutes after the aforementioned crash, the Man Diesel petroleum haulage truck with registration number GN 8540-20 being driven by a 35-year old Habibu Adam with an empty tank from Kumasi direction on seeing the danger ahead applied his brakes to avoid a crash.

In the process, he lost control of the steering wheel, veered of his lane and landed into a ditch on the offside facing Accra direction.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the MCE and his driver were deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

By Vincent Kubi