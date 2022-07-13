Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE Dies On His Way To Stop Demo

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Amoah, and his driver met their untimely death on Tuesday, evening while on their way to stop a demonstration.

The two were involved in a ghastly road crash in between the Akyem – Apedwa to Asafo Junction on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region while they were traveling back to the Municipality after being engaged in a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

DGN Online source indicated that the MCE received a distress call that some people were planning to embark on a demonstration in the Municipality.

This pushed the MCE to rush to the area to go and calm tempers down when the deadly crash unexpectedly occurred.

“We were in a meeting with his excellency the president at the Jubilee House, and according to some of his colleagues, he received a call that there is going to be a demonstration at his district tomorrow (Wednesday) so he was rushing back to the district after the meeting to go and calm things down, and that was the result,” the source said.

A Police report cited by DGN Online indicated that on Tuesday, at about 5:15 pm, a suspect driver not yet known was in charge of a Nissan Patrol 4×4 No. GC 2060- 18 belonging to the Municipal Assembly with Alfred Amoah the MCE of the Municipality on board traveling from Accra towards Kumasi direction.

On reaching a section of the road on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, a Man Diesel Articulated truck No. AS 4229-X from Kumasi’s direction veered off its lane and crashed head-on with the Nissan Patrol 4×4.

The MCE and his driver got trapped in the vehicle and both died on the spot.

With the help of the National Fire Service from Bunso and Kyebi, the bodies of the deceased were removed and sent to Kyebi Government Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the Medical Officer on duty.

A Man Diesel Fuel tanker No. GN 8540-20 driven by Habibu Adam aged 35 years old with an empty tank from Kumasi direction on seeing the danger ahead applied his brakes to avoid a crash.

In the process, he lost control of the steering wheel veered off his lane, and landed into a ditch on the offside when facing Accra direction.

Meanwhile, efforts were being made to tow the accident vehicles from the scene and effect the arrest of the Articulated truck driver who is currently at large as of Tuesday night.

The bodies have since been deposited at the mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy, as the Police investigation is ongoing.

– BY Daniel Bampoe