Bibiani Gold Stars Sack Frimpong Manso After JS Kabylie Defeat

Frimpong Manso with the 2025 Top $ trophy

Bibiani Gold Stars have parted ways with their history making head coach Frimpong Manso, after a first leg 2-0 loss to Algerian side JS Kabylie last Saturday.

Manso took charge of Gold Stars two seasons ago and guided the team to their first ever Ghana Premier League last trophy, and qualified them for the CAF Champions League for the first time.

He also won the GHALCA Top trophy last month after narrowly beating Accra Hearts of Oak on head-to-head basis as both teams finished the mini tournament on the same points.

Despite his side winning the first league game of the season in a 2-1 win over Bechem United, he has been given the sack after losing the first leg of the Champions league at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The decision was communicated to the squad yesterday morning after their training session in Accra.

Frimpong Manso told reporters after the first leg defeat that it would be a tall order to come from two goals down to win the tie but was hope the team could overcome the challenge.

“Yes, it’s a tall order, but we’ll see if we’re able to correct most of the mistakes we made, I think we’ll do well in the second leg,” he said.

Nana Yaw Amankwah who was Frimpong Manso’s assistant, is expected to take charge of the team as they prepare for the second leg against Kabylie in Algeria next weekend.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is very close to taking the job as the new Bibiani Gold Stars head coach.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak