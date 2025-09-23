Inter Milan Edge Sassuolo To End Winless Run

Federico Dimarco (L) celebrating the opener

Inter Milan recorded their first victory since the opening weekend of the Serie A season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sassuolo at San Siro.

Federico Dimarco gave Inter an early lead, finishing calmly after Petar Sucic’s unselfish assist. The hosts looked to have sealed the points late on when Carlos Augusto’s effort deflected in off Tarik Muharemovic for an own goal in the 81st minute.

Sassuolo, however, responded almost immediately. Walid Cheddira, on loan from Espanyol, opened his account for the club with a composed finish after linking up neatly with Domenico Berardi.

Inter thought they had restored their two-goal cushion within a minute, but Davide Frattesi’s strike was ruled out for offside.

The Nerazzurri held firm in the closing stages to secure their first win since a 5-0 thrashing of Torino on 25 August.

The result lifts Inter to 10th place in Serie A on six points from four matches, while Sassuolo sit 14th with three points.