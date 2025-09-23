Asantehene Is Most Powerful King In Africa – Nana Aba Anamoah

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. INSET: Nana Aba Anamoah

RENOWNED BROADCAST journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has applauded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the massive cultural showmanship at the just ended Asantehemaa Dote Yie, naming him as the most powerful King in Africa.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz late night show, Nana Aba was of the view that the final funeral rites (Dote Yie) of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, witnessed the coming together of various traditional leaders across the length and breadth of the country, high profile personalities, and members of the diplomatic corps among others to witness the royal transition.

“What made the funeral very beautiful was that it speaks to the wisdom of the Royal Majesty, the King. And the way every celebration in the kingdom unites Ghana, because people came from all walks of life.

“From Volta, North, from everywhere, so it also speaks to the unity of this country and the immense power the Asante King has; and there is none like that in Africa. He’s the most powerful King in Africa, and we have to respect it and the reverence the Asantes in this celebration gave to the Golden Stool is powerful,” she said.

Nana Aba Anamoah added that following the spectacular organisation of the funeral, one does not need to be an Asante to admire the cultural, history and authority of the Ashanti Kingdom.

“I loved what happened at the funeral, and we need to give the credit to the Ashanti Kingdom because they were able to find ways of reconciling tradition with modernity. Because you wouldn’t expect certain things on TV as it was considered sacred. But they allowed it because they wanted to tell their story, to show their dominance and show how powerful they are. So even if you are not Asante, you are just attracted to it,” she added.

The Asantehemaa’s funeral was a grand affair, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana. Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, the 14th Asantehemaa and biological sister of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, passed away on August 7, 2025, at the age of 98.

The final funeral rites, which spanned four days, September 15 to 18, 2025, was held at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the heart of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II led solemn processions and performed initial rites, accompanied by traditional priests and priestesses displaying mystical powers.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke