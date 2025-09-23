Stonebwoy Wows Ashaiman @ MoMoFest Carnival

Stonebwoy performing on stage

Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, ‘reincarnated’ himself to resume his title as Africa’s Dancehall King at the just ended MoMoFest carnival held in Ashaiman.

The Afropop, Afro-dancehall sensation, known for his captivating stage presence and versatile sound, wowed over 50,000 patrons at the MoMoFest carnival, thrilling the audience with back-to-back performances, and cementing his status as a global music icon.

He performed songs from his album, notable among them include “Grade #1, “Necessary Evil”, “Epistles of Mama”, “Anloga Junction” and “5th Dimension” (2023), which debuted No. 8 on Billboard Reggae Albums Charts.

Yaw Tog, who was a supporting act, also performed to the admiration of the audience. The talented Ghanaian rapper, known for his electrifying stage presence and unique blend of drill and hip-hop influences, was given massive applause from his fanbase for the performance.

MoMoFest is making waves in Ghana, as this vibrant festival, organised by Mobile Money Limited, combines entertainment, education, and financial empowerment, aiming to drive Ghana’s digitalisation agenda to wow patrons.

It has additionally witnessed stellar acts like Olivetheboy, Mr. Drew, Fameye, E.L and King Jerry thrilling the audiences, alongside underground artistes.

The cashless market, which is also a key aspect of the event, offered discounts up to 20%, promoting digital transactions and a cashless ecosystem as well as fraud awareness.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke