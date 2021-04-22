Biden Hosts 40 World Leaders In Virtual Climate Summit

US President is hosting world leaders today in a virtual climate summit.

About 40 world leaders are attending the summit being held from the White House.

The summit is being held over a period of two days and will kicked off a few minutes ago.

The summit today coincides with the World Earth Day celebration.

Attending the summit are Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Also attending the summit are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

President Biden is using the summit to commit the United States to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% below its 2005 emissions levels by 2030.

The summit is focusing on mobilizing public and private sector finance to reach net-zero emissions and “build a resilient future,” according to the official.

During the summit, there will be discussions on investing in innovation.

Today I’m bringing together leaders from around the world to meet this moment of climate peril, and extraordinary opportunity. No nation can solve this crisis on its own, and this summit is a step on a path to a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future. https://t.co/lcUUsgyEo3 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue