US Sets New Carbon Emissions target

The United States has set for itself a new carbon emissions target.

President Joe Biden announced the target in inaugural address at the ongoing virtual climate summit.

According to him, the US is looking to cut its carbon emissions by 50% – 52% levels by 2030.

About 40 world leaders including Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson are attending the summit.

President Biden in his televised address monitored by DGN Online, urged world leaders to set ambitious climate targets.

He presented his vision for a greener economy in which climate change is a top priority.

“That’s where were headed as a nation, and that’s what we can do if we take action to build an economy that’s not only more prosperous but healthier, fairer and cleaner for the entire planet,” according to him.

“These steps will set America’s economy to net-zero emissions by no later than 2050,” Mr Biden noted.

“The signs are unmistakable. The science is undeniable. But the cost of inaction, keeps mounting,” Biden said. “The United States is not waiting, we are resolving to take action,” according.

The Prime Minister of India, UN Secretary General, UK Prime Minister, Chinese President, have all delivered their opening remarks, pledging to protect the climate.

By Melvin Tarlue