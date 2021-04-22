Tax Officers Are Banned From Receiving Direct Payments By July 1 – GRA

GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has banned tax officers from receiving direct payments, effective June 1, 2021.

“Existing cheques that have already been received for the payment of Duties and Taxes shall continue to be presented to the Banks. No new cheques must be received after June 1, 2021,” a statement issued by the GRA on Thursday said.

According to the statement, in circumstances where cheques must be issued for payments spread over several months, such cheques must be supported by a Bank Guarantee.

The move, according to the GRA, was aimed at enhancing revenue mobilization and the drive towards ease of payment for taxpayers through a “cashless” system of operation.