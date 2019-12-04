Big Boss Names Stonebwoy As Brand Ambassador

Stonebwoy performing at the ceremony

Stonebwoy has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Big Boss Energy Drink.

The dancehall artiste, who is expected to use his artistic brand and image to market and promote the drink, was introduced at a well-attended ceremony held at the Holiday Inn in Accra.

The ceremony was also officially used to launch Stonebwoy’s latest single titled ‘Big Boss’, released a few days ago to promote the energy drink on the market.

The song was produced by Street Beatz, resident producer for Stonebwoy.

Big Boss Energy Drink is one of the products from Bel Beverages, producers of Bel-Aqua, Bel Cola, among others.

In September this year, Stonebwoy was made the brand ambassador for Voltic Natural Mineral Water.

Stonebwoy was adjudged the best artiste in the African Reggae/Dancehall Award at the recently held All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, November 23, 2019.