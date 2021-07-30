Big Brands Respond To Boy’s ‘Our Day’ Petition

A simple letter pencilled down by nine-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother requesting a list of specific items to enable him celebrate his ‘Our Day’ – last day of the term- in a ‘grand style’ has led many companies donating various items to him.

The brands, leveraging on the social media buzz generated by the letter which contained aspects where Oswald pleaded with his mother not to disappoint him because he did not disappoint her in the exams, decided to come through for Oswald.

Oswald, a student of the Christ Ambassadors School at Dansoman, got over 40 brands donating their products and services to him a few hours after his letter was shared on social media.

From banks offering investment accounts to food companies promising lunch for Oswald’s whole class to TV subscriptions payments, in the early morning of Friday, 30th July, 2021, there were over 40 promises made by different entities to help the young boy and his mates celebrate their ‘Our day’.

Oswald’s favourite teacher referred to as ‘Mrs. Appiah’, wasn’t left out as he requested “a big cake” for her, much to the amusement of social media users.

Afrobeats artiste Kidi, in a tweet also pledged to perform some of his songs for Oswald and his mates. Global fast-food brand, KFC also pledged to provide lunch for Oswald and his mates.

Some other brands that have came on board include, Access bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic, Ashesi, Papas Pizza, Papaye, FanIce, Blue band, Perk Biscuits among many other start-ups and small businesses.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri