Big Celebration For Fathers At DPS International

BEING A father, especially a responsible one, can sometimes be a really demanding task.

School fees payments for wards, gift-buying, payment of medical bills, vacation expenses are some costs associated with being a father.

Sometimes, the high demands make some fathers shirk off their responsibilities towards their children, but others, stand with their kids or families in spite of all the financial burdens that they have to endure.

And when such caring and responsible fathers are assembled under one roof through education, putting up a big celebration to honour them for their loving kindness becomes a necessary task.

Tema-based school DPS International Ghana clearly understands that celebrating fathers is a non-negotiable task and as a result do not take Father’s Day celebration lightly.

It was in this light that the School organised a big Father’s Day celebration for parents of its students from nearly 30 different nations.

Parents from all walks of life were rallied at the School’s auditorium on Friday, June 7, 2019, to be honoured for being kind, loving and supportive of their children, especially their education and wellbeing.

Students from various departments sang, danced and performed orchestras in celebration of their fathers.

Teachers also hit the stage to dance for the parents who make it possible for them to have students.

And the evening was not just about dancing, singing, drama and orchestras performances from teachers and students, but it was also spiced up with fun games for fathers themselves, accompanied with amazing rewards or prizes.

Several amazing prizes were given out to lucky winners.

In his brief welcome remarks, Principal of DPS International, David Raj, highlighted the important roles fathers play in the life of their children and families.

He noted that globally, fathers have been instrumental in building a brighter future for their children and encouraging them to face life’s challenges.

Mr Raj recounted his personal experiences with his late dad who he said taught him to be strong in the face of challenges.

In an emotionally charged voice, he stated, “Fathers don’t give up; they don’t give up on us…” expressed his profound love for his father

“They are the ones who shower unconditional love without expecting anything in return,” he added.

The evening provided the opportunity for fathers and their children to rekindle their bonds of love and friendship.

Smiles beamed on their faces as they hold hands and hug one another.

The Director of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani, expressed his profound gratitude to fathers, urging them to continue showering unconditional love on their children and families.

About DPSI Ghana



DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani’s mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).